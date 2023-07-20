 
menu menu menu

VIDEO: Over 100 injured as tennis ball-sized hail rains down on northern Italy

By
Web Desk

|July 20, 2023

A deadly hail storm featured tennis ball-sized hail that injured at least 110 people in a region of northern Italy overnight Wednesday, according to local media.

As a result of an unprecedented storm, the streets of Veneto were covered with hailstones of up to 10cm in diameter, according to regional president Luca Zaia.

According to CNN, the Veneto regional civil protection said that emergency services received more than 500 calls requesting help due to damage to property and personal injuries.

Workers have started taking down trees and other plants that were severely damaged by the storm and removing glass from windows that were broken.

“The wave of bad weather, after having impacted our mountain regions, has now also hit the plains, causing injury to some people,” Zaia said, adding that most injuries were caused by broken glass and people slipping on the hailstones.

This image shows the size of the pieces of ice from the hail storm, bigger than a humans palm. — Twitter/@severeweatherEU
This image shows the size of the pieces of ice from the hail storm, bigger than a human's palm. — Twitter/@severeweatherEU

A 53-year-old man riding his bicycle died during the storm when his wife, who was following him in their car, ran over him, Sky24 reported.

This year, there have been notable weather changes around Europe varying from the oppressive heat in Italy, Spain, and Greece for days while Rome, the capital of Italy, set a new record high on Tuesday by reaching 41 degrees Celsius.

The recent heat wave was named Cerberus by the Italian Meteorological Society in honour of the three-headed monster that serves as a guard at the gates of hell in Dante's Inferno.

The head of the Italian Meteorological Society, Luca Mercalli, told CNN that "the earth has a high fever and Italy is feeling it firsthand."

Additionally, over 20 rivers in the Emilia Romagna region of northern Italy burst their banks in May, causing a wave of landslides and 'once in a century fatal flooding in certain areas.

While the human-caused climate crisis surges, scientists are determined that the temperatures have no plans to calm down any time soon, and extreme weather events will only become more frequent and more intense.

More From World:

Henry Kissinger meets Xi Jinping: Can godfather of diplomacy break US-China ice?

Henry Kissinger meets Xi Jinping: Can godfather of diplomacy break US-China ice?
Iraq kicks out Swedish ambassador, warns of cutting ties if Holy Quran desecrated again

Iraq kicks out Swedish ambassador, warns of cutting ties if Holy Quran desecrated again
US faces injectable drugs shortage as tornado busts North Carolina Pfizer plant

US faces injectable drugs shortage as tornado busts North Carolina Pfizer plant
10 dead as colossal landslide wipes out whole Indian village

10 dead as colossal landslide wipes out whole Indian village
Horrific: Two women ‘gang-raped, paraded naked’ in India’s Manipur

Horrific: Two women ‘gang-raped, paraded naked’ in India’s Manipur
Protesters set ablaze Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Holy Quran desecration

Protesters set ablaze Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Holy Quran desecration
White House says Russia plans to blame Ukraine after attacking Black Sea ships

White House says Russia plans to blame Ukraine after attacking Black Sea ships

Shooting leaves two dead and several injured as New Zealand co-hosts Women's World Cup

Shooting leaves two dead and several injured as New Zealand co-hosts Women's World Cup

Trump fails to shift hush-money case to federal court from New York

Trump fails to shift hush-money case to federal court from New York