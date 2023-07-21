 
Joe Manganiello divorced Sofia Vergara after she 'refused' to have children

By
Web Desk

|July 21, 2023

Joe Manganiello initiated his divorce with Sofia Vergara due to their differing opinions on family planning.

The actor reportedly longed to have children, a decided Vergara resisted in taking.

Page Six reports: "He's always wanted to be a dad and that those feelings have only intensified in recent years."

"It’s unclear where Vergara, 51, stood on the subject when the two said 'I do' in November 2015, but we’re told she may have been open to it at the time," adds the outlet.

Magnolia decided to end his seven-year marriage to Sofía Vergara this month.

According to People Magazine, the Magic Mike star cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason of their separation in filed documents after almost nine years of togetherness.

The divorce papers revealed that the date of their split was July 2, 2023 with Manganiello also specifying that the former lovers have a prenuptial agreement in place.

