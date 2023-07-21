Seoul subway station stabbing leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

An image of commuters walking through a subway station in Seoul — AFP/Files

A stabbing rampage near the Sillim subway station in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday, left one person dead and three others injured, local police said in a statement.

The authorities quickly responded to the scene and managed to detain the suspect, a man in his 30s, without any indications of intoxication. The motive behind the gruesome attack remains a subject of ongoing police investigation.

According to reports from the Yonhap news agency, the stabbing spree occurred close to Exit 4 of the subway station at approximately 2:07pm (0507 GMT).

Disturbing footage captured by a local television station, YTN, showed emergency responders in orange vests rushing to aid the victims, carrying stretchers to evacuate them from the chaotic scene.

The police promptly cordoned off the area using yellow tape as they began their investigation.

Witnesses recounted the terrifying moments as the assailant randomly targeted innocent victims.

The suspect allegedly stabbed a man talking on his phone multiple times before fleeing and attacking more people.

All the victims were reported to be men, as stated by the Chosun Ilbo newspaper.

South Korea is generally recognised as an exceptionally safe country, boasting a low murder rate of only 1.3 per 100,000 people in 2021, as per official statistics.

The nation maintains strict gun control laws, making gun-related crimes rare occurrences. However, in recent years, there have been a few notable incidents involving stabbing attacks, further emphasising the importance of swift response and effective law enforcement.

The tragic event quickly spread on Korean-language social media platforms, with users expressing shock and concern over the senseless violence that struck the otherwise peaceful area near the subway station.

As the investigation unfolds, the nation mourns the loss of life and hopes for the swift recovery of the injured.

The incident serves as a sombre reminder of the importance of continued efforts to maintain public safety and prevent such devastating acts of violence in the future.