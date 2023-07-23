Donnie Baker's laughter legacy: World mourns comedy icon Ron Sexton

Ron Sexton, the voice behind Donnie Baker, leaves a lasting comedy impression. Twitter

Indianapolis native and esteemed comedian Ron Sexton, widely recognised for his portrayal of the iconic character "Donnie Baker" on The Bob & Tom Show, has passed away at the age of 52.

The news of his death was shared by his family on social media, where they referred to him as Ron and Dad, emphasising his personal identity beyond the famous character he played. The family has requested privacy during this challenging time and asked for prayers for their loved ones.



Ron Sexton's career as a comedian and voice actor was marked by success and admiration. Born in Indianapolis, he quickly rose to prominence in the comedy scene with his unique style and comedic timing. His portrayal of Donnie Baker, known for his hilarious tales and vibrant personality, garnered him a significant following, bringing laughter to millions of listeners as a recurring character on The Bob & Tom Show.

The passing of Ron Sexton is an immense loss to the entertainment industry and has left a void in the hearts of those who knew and loved his work. He was known to millions of listeners for the indelible comedic characters he played on-air, including Donnie Baker, Kenny Tarmac, and Floyd the Trucker, as well as his spot-on celebrity impersonations.

As the news of Sexton's death continues to unfold, tributes from fans and fellow comedians are pouring in from across the country. Social media platforms have been flooded with expressions of shock and gratitude for the joy and happiness he brought to people's lives during his more than 20-year tenure on The Bob & Tom Show.

Tom Griswold, host of The Bob & Tom Show, released a heartfelt statement expressing his condolences, remembering Sexton as a much-loved colleague and friend. Griswold acknowledged Sexton's ability to bring happiness to countless lives and extended his sincerest condolences to his family and friends.

The cause of Ron Sexton's death has not been disclosed publicly. While the entertainment world mourns this great loss, Ron Sexton's unique ability to make people laugh and his contributions to comedy will be remembered and cherished by fans and colleagues across the nation. His legacy as Donnie Baker and Ron Sexton will undoubtedly endure as a timeless source of laughter and joy in the hearts of those he touched with his exceptional humour and talent.