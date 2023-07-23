Watch: Florida man witnesses mind-blowing 'UFC match' between bears in house lawn

Florida homeowner stunned as backyard turns into a battleground for brawling bears. Screenshot of a YouTube video.

A Florida homeowner's backyard became the battleground for an epic clash between two massive black bears.

The incredible spectacle, likened to a UFC match, was caught on the homeowner's surveillance camera, leaving everyone in awe.

The astonishing incident occurred in Mary Esther, a picturesque beach town in the Florida Panhandle. Chris, the homeowner who witnessed the intense confrontation, was initially unaware that his backyard was hosting not just one bear, but an astonishing five. Among them were a mother bear and her three adorable cubs, who were curiously sniffing around the yard.

The enthralling video begins with the mother bear and her cubs wandering about, seemingly inquisitive about their surroundings. Suddenly, a new challenger arrived on the scene, as another adult bear leaped over the fence and into the backyard, sparking a dramatic face-off.

The encounter quickly escalated into a fierce battle, with the bears clashing and crushing flowerpots, trampling plants in the process. Chris, the astonished homeowner, resorted to various tactics, including a blaring air horn, in a desperate attempt to deter the wildlife from causing further mayhem.

The extraordinary spectacle continued for nearly five minutes, as the bears engaged in an intense duel, showcasing their raw power and dominance. Chris, a former Army veteran, expressed that he had seen some extraordinary things during his service, but nothing quite like this breathtaking wildlife encounter.

Fortunately, after the adrenaline-pumping showdown, the mother bear managed to gather her cubs and lead them away from the scene, restoring peace to the bewildered homeowner's backyard.

The jaw-dropping video has since captivated viewers worldwide, leaving them astonished by the raw power and majesty of these magnificent creatures. The footage has garnered significant attention, with many sharing their amazement at witnessing such a rare and thrilling sight.