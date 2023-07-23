Kim Kardashian's son Saint meets Lionel Messi at Inter Miami game

Kim Kardashian's son, Saint, had an unforgettable experience meeting his sports idol, Lionel Messi, at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida. Kim, who is the founder of SKIMS and 42 years old, shared a heartwarming video on her Instagram Story, capturing the moment when 7-year-old Saint and his friend met Messi during the Inter Miami player's first game.

In the video, Saint and his friend were seen standing on the pitch as Messi approached while leaving the field. Excitedly, they called out, "Messi! Messi! Messi!" The soccer superstar stopped to take a photo with Saint's friend before taking one with Saint himself. Overjoyed, Kim captioned the video, "Best day of their entire lives."

To mark the occasion, Saint and his friend wore Messi soccer shirts, and in another Instagram Story video, they were jumping up and down and hugging each other with excitement. As the stadium erupted in fireworks, Saint threw his head back and raised his arms in sheer delight.

Not only did Saint get to meet Messi, but he also received a signed shirt from the soccer legend. Kim proudly shared a photo of the autographed shirt on her Instagram Story.

The surprises didn't end there. Saint had the opportunity to meet another soccer icon, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham. Kim posted a photo of the exchange on her Instagram Story, showing a smiling Beckham shaking hands with the young soccer enthusiast.

Before the match, a clip showed Saint and his friend standing at the edge of the pitch, high-fiving the Inter Miami players as they ran out to begin the game.

Kim revealed that she took Saint, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, to the Inter Miami game because he's "obsessed with soccer." She expressed her devotion to her children, saying, "I will do anything for my babies." They frequently embark on soccer trips and attend various exhibition games throughout the summer.

The Inter Miami game attracted several Hollywood A-listers, including LeBron James, Serena Williams, and David's wife, Victoria Beckham, who showed their support for the team alongside Kim Kardashian.