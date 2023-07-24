Billie Eilish in tears after dog Pepper loss

Billie Eilish's pepper was with her since childhood

Billie Eilish's beloved puppy Pepper died no more as the singer pays a touching tribute to her.

Taking to Instagram, the Barbie singer walked down memory lane after mourning her dear pet's death.

"Pepper. my life long best friend. i will see you again someday sweet girl," Eilish wrote. "You made it 15 years you *** beast."

The pictures showed the Bad Guy crooner cuddling Pepper and her pose with the family.

"I love you. rest easy mama, i'll miss you forever," the Grammy-nominated continued. "This is a really hard day."

Posting on her Instagram Story, the 21-year-old put up a series of pictures of her pup, including a photo where she kissed her head, captioning, "Goodbye my angel."



While in another photo, she captioned it as "I'll see you again."

The songwriter earlier adopted an Angel City Pit Buill during the pandemic named Shark.

Eilish celebrated her pet's first birthday in February, 2021

"My sweet rescue baby boy was born a year ago today," adding, "You have made my life 1000x better happy birfday little shark."



