It’s official! Molly-Mae Hague gets engaged to boyfriend Tommy Fury

By
Web Desk

|July 24, 2023

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are officially engaged.

The influencer, 24, confirmed it on social media by sharing the most special day of her life as she shared a gorgeous video of the proposal that took place on a picturesque cliffside in Ibiza.

Molly-Mae, who met her now fiancé during 2019's Love Island, was dressed to the nines as she looked pretty in an Ivory jumpsuit and tearfully made her way towards Tommy who stood cradling their six-month-old daughter Bambi.

Tommy made a perfect proposal as the area had been decorated with roses and petals covering the ground which Tommy down on one knee as he popped the question with a diamond ring.

Molly-Mae captioned the post: 'Forever. 23/07/23'.

The couple beamed as Molly-Mae said yes and they embraced before taking in the spectacular views.

Moreover, the couple's friends sent their best wishes.

Molly-Mae and Tommy met in the Love Island villa in 2019, finishing as runner-up in that series.

The couple revealed last year that they were expecting their first child, and welcomed their baby daughter Bambi in January. 

