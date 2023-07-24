 
menu menu menu

New AI heart scan can predict future blockages long before symptoms

By
Web Desk

|July 24, 2023

In addition to the heart scan, Fountain Life also offers a full-body MRI that uses AI technology to detect various abnormalities, including cancer and neurodegenerative diseases — Unsplash/Files
In addition to the heart scan, Fountain Life also offers a full-body MRI that uses AI technology to detect various abnormalities, including cancer and neurodegenerative diseases — Unsplash/Files

Fountain Life, a health technology company, has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) powered coronary artery scan that is capable of predicting heart attack risks years before symptoms appear. 

The outpatient procedure involves injecting dye into the vein and conducting a quick CAT scan of the heart. 

The AI technology analyzes the scan results, detecting the amount and type of plaque present, and providing insights into heart health.

The scan offers a non-invasive alternative to traditional procedures and has the potential to help people reverse heart disease. Fountain Life plans to make its AI health services more widely available in partnership with physicians. 

The company's goal is to shift healthcare from reactive to proactive, focusing on early detection and prevention of chronic diseases. The AI model is trained on large datasets, including asymptomatic conditions, to improve accuracy.

In addition to the heart scan, Fountain Life also offers a full-body MRI that uses AI technology to detect various abnormalities, including cancer and neurogenerative diseases. 

Cardiologists recognise the potential of AI in early detection and treatment decision-making. 

Patients who have undergone the AI coronary artery scan have expressed gratitude for the life-saving potential of the technology.

Fountain Life aims to complement the work of cardiologists, using AI as a tool to enhance their capabilities. 

The adoption of AI in healthcare may face challenges due to the clinical latency gap and payment models, but the company believes in the potential to improve outcomes by addressing health problems at their root causes. 

The risk of the AI artery scan is minimal, involving only low-dose radiation equivalent to a transatlantic flight. 

Fountain Life intends to lower costs and improve outcomes, allowing people to live long, healthy lives by detecting problems early and reversing them at a low cost.

More From Sci-Tech:

Janus: Why this dying star has two faces but one core

Janus: Why this dying star has two faces but one core
Setting sights on stars, Toyota plans to drive a 'lunar cruiser' on moon

Setting sights on stars, Toyota plans to drive a 'lunar cruiser' on moon
In race with Elon Musk's Starlink, Amazon launches $120m satellite factory

In race with Elon Musk's Starlink, Amazon launches $120m satellite factory
Is Twitter vying to explore recruitment sector?

Is Twitter vying to explore recruitment sector?
AI-generated content to be watermarked amid rising cybersecurity risks

AI-generated content to be watermarked amid rising cybersecurity risks
WhatsApp updates group calls feature

WhatsApp updates group calls feature
Apple warns to pull Facetime and iMessage from UK over notorious law

Apple warns to pull Facetime and iMessage from UK over notorious law
Reddit's r/Place is making a comeback — but what is it exactly?

Reddit's r/Place is making a comeback — but what is it exactly?
Need help writing your job application?

Need help writing your job application?