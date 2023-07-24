 
Blac Chyna reveals shocking transformation as she removes silicone implants

By
Web Desk

|July 24, 2023

Blac Chyna is returning to her natural self as she removed silicone implants and face fillers from her body.

In a series of pictures shared on Instagram Saturday show the stripper-turned reality star promoting her luxury hair care brand, Hearts Pure as she showed off her natural physique.

The model, who shares daughter Dream with her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, looked chic in a short baby doll dress.

The Rob and Chyna alum let her long dark tresses flow down her back as she complemented the look with green hoop earrings

Chyna, 35, looks shockingly different from how she looked a year ago as she has reversed years of cosmetic procedures.

Chyna has removed her silicone implants from her butt and breasts. She also dissolved fillers in her jawline and cheeks.

The model, whose real name is Angela White and has previously talked about returning to her natural figure and birth name.

“I just want all the ladies out there to know, do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die, have complications and all this other crazy stuff,” she said in a video posted to Instagram in March.

She confessed that the fillers made her face look “crazy” and urged fans to not follow her example and insisted that it’s not “worth it.”

