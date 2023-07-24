High-speed boat rams into Lake of Ozarks house, injuring 6

A boat can be seen overturned after it was smashed into a house on the shore of the Lake of the Ozarks on July 22, 2023. — Twitter/@MSHPTrooperF

Officials said that at least six people were injured after a speeding boat carrying eight people smashed into a house on the Lake of the Ozarks shore Saturday night.

According to local police, the person steering the the launch was allegedly intoxicated.

Missouri State Highway Patrol noted in its report that the 2014 Nortech motorboat went into the lakeside house around 11:55pm at the 1.3-mile mark of the Osage Arm in Miller County, New York Post reported.

The boat first ran aground and then went into the home and overturned, forcing all the passengers — from the outside state — to eject. The ages of the people on board ranged from 21 to 51.

They were from California, Illinois, Michigan, and Mississippi, according to the crash report.

Six people were said to be seriously injured including the boat driver who is in his 40s and a 47-year-old male.

Police arrested the driver, Adam Ramirez, of Huntington Beach, California, and charged with boating while intoxicated.

Police said that two others sustained moderate injuries. They were all taken by EMS to Lake Regional Hospital.

According to the police, none of the victims were following safety precautions such as life jackets when the crash took place.

Photos from the scene show the mangled boat overturned near the side of the lake. Just feet away, the back deck of the home and one of its walls appeared extensively damaged with debris strewn everywhere.



The boat was loaded on a trailer and removed on Sunday night, police told CBS News.

The pictures released by the Highway patrol show the boat overturned and completely damaged while the house was also partly destroyed. Authorities have launched further investigation into the matter.