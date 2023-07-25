The Ashes: England stick with unchanged squad for decisive Ashes finale

The Ashes: England sticks with unchanged squad for decisive Ashes finale.—[email protected]

England have announced an unaltered squad for the fifth and final Ashes Test set to kick off at The Oval on Thursday.

Australia, currently holding a 2-1 lead in the series, have already retained the Ashes following a rain-induced drawn fourth Test at Old Trafford.

With the series hanging in the balance, England is determined to level the score at 2-2, while Australia is keen on securing their first outright series victory in England since their triumphant campaign in 2001.

As the teams prepare for the pivotal showdown, England will consider the potential inclusion of seamers Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue if changes to the starting XI are deemed necessary.

The England squad, captained by the formidable Ben Stokes from Durham, comprises a mix of experienced players and promising talents. Notably, this match may mark the final home Ashes Test for several England stalwarts.

For veterans like James Anderson (40), Stuart Broad (37), Mark Wood (33), and Chris Woakes (34), this could be their last chance to compete against Australia on home soil before the next series in the UK scheduled for 2027.

The Test also holds significance for spinner Moeen Ali, aged 36, who is unlikely to continue playing beyond this series. Moeen made a temporary comeback from Test retirement to provide cover for the injured Jack Leach, making this final home Ashes Test an emotionally charged moment for the seasoned player.

The cricketing fraternity eagerly awaits the outcome of this enthralling Test as it serves as a crucial juncture for both teams, with England vying to end the series on a high note, and Australia eyeing a momentous victory on English shores. The final Ashes series in Australia is slated for the winter of 2025-26, adding further significance to the battles unfolding at The Oval.