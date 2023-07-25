 
Tori Kelly admitted to Hospital after fainting at dinner party in LA

By
Web Desk

|July 25, 2023

Tori Kellys heartbeat quickened while she was having dinner with friends in LA
American singer and songwriter Tori Kelly has been admitted to a hospital after she fainted at a dinner gathering.

The Grammy-winning singer reportedly felt uneasiness in terms of her health while she was at a dinner party on Sunday night in downtown Los Angeles with her friends. Her heartbeat started running very fast all of a sudden.

According to TMZ, Tori's friends immediately took her to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre. The doctors, after examining her condition, found blood clots in her legs and lungs.

The Nobody Love singer's health condition is reportedly critical at the moment, as she has been in and out of consciousness.

People Magazine tried reaching out to the 30-year-old celebrities' representatives for confirmation, but they have not really shown any willingness to comment on the matter as of now.

Tori rose to fame by appearing on American Idol in 2010. She made herself a vital part of the music industry by dropping different acoustic covers on her personal YouTube channel. She dropped her debut album, Unbreakable Smile, in 2015. Later in 2019, she was honoured with two Grammy Awards.

At present, Tori Kelly recently released her new single Missin u after a gap of nearly three years. 

