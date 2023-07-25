Zayn Malik opens up about giving his first interview in six years

Zayn Malik recently made a rare appearance in podcast 'Call Me Daddy'

Zayn Malik, who has been a vital part of the former popular band One Direction, finally opened up about giving his first interview in six years.

After keeping himself out of the limelight, Malik has now opted to open himself to the public. He recently gave an interview on the Call Me Daddy podcast, which marked his first appearance after many years.

While speaking about keeping a low profile for so many years, the Pillow Talk singer admitted that he felt way too exposed while being a part of the band, which is why he chose to take some time and distance himself from the public's eyes.

"I feel like we were so overexposed in the band. That's why I took the time that I have to, like, not even necessarily do interviews."

Malik, who parted ways with One Direction in 2015, also revealed why he has suddenly chosen to become a public personality and who was the real inspiration behind the change.

The British singer gave credit to his daughter Khai for all the change. He said that he wanted to set a good example for her, and that is the reason he chose to make a rare appearance in the latest podcast, reports E!

"Since I've had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her. That's why I'm even doing this interview, you know? I used to get a lot of anxiety around having a conversation like this. And I want her to be able to look at me and be like, 'My dad's doing this.'"

Gigi Hadid's former partner added: "I'm super full on, hands on with my child every chance I can be," he added. "If I could get 60 percent, I would have it."

Malik has a daughter named Khai with supermodel Gigi Hadid. The duo has, however, split up, but they are co-parenting their child with full responsibility.

On the work front, Zayn Malik recently released his first solo song in two years, Love Like This. His ex, Gigi Hadid, despite all the differences, showed immense support to her daughter's father on his new venture.