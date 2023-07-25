Prince Harry likely to cause ‘more damage’ in repair bond with the royals

Prince Harry seems to be irredeemable in the eyes of his brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

The Duke of Sussex is reportedly considering a truce with the royals as he mulls over his exit from the Royal Family in 2020, but the Waleses may not be too forgiving of him.

According to Royal biographer Tom Bower, Prince Harry has caused “too much damage” and his is only likely to cause “further damage.”

Reflecting the same opinion, Daily Express’ Richard Palmer, was of the view that “maybe there will be some sort of reconciliation at some point but no sign of it at the moment I’m afraid.”



Earlier this month, Harry had called William to let him know that he is open to his return to the UK, per an insider who revealed the details to In Touch Weekly.

“Harry admitted he’d phoned William to call a truce and told his brother he and Meghan would be open to going back to London, where they would serve King Charles,” the insider revealed.

The couple seems to be facing some financial issues following the fallout of their $20 million-dollar exclusive Spotify deal. Their contract with Netflix was also in jeopardy as their reputation amid producers was beginning to deteriorate.

There also has been speculations that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are struggling with marital woes.

Bower had told OK! Magazine that Harry and Meghan “are experiencing a crisis of identity, a crisis of purpose and a crisis of finance.” He further added that they have “exhausted their possibilities and have hit a brick wall.”

Amid all of the strife, Prince Harry may have attracted more trouble as Meghan is livid over his phone call to William.

Bower suggested that Meghan “would’ve been horrified” by Harry’s idea to move. He added that in the already damaged relationship with the royal family, he may “damage it even further.”