Jungkook achieves new milestone setting him ahead of other BTS members

BTS member Jungkook has set the bar high for other members of the band as he ranks high on Billboard

BTS member Jungkook has a significant achievement to commemorate. His latest single Seven, which features Latto, has secured the top spot on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, making him the first solo member of the group to achieve this feat.

Billboard reported that this marks Jungkook's first appearance at the summit of the Global charts, and it's also Latto's inaugural No. 1 on them.

From July 14 to July 20, the song, which had the original and instrumental versions released on July 14 and the Summer and Band mixes on July 17, has garnered a total of 217.1 million streams and 269,000 downloads globally.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Latto discussed her experience of teaming up with the youngest member of BTS.

"It literally has been so surreal witnessing his fanbase and how much they support him — it's literally artist goals. I was so shocked," she said.

The rapper continued, "I'm like, 'Are you sure you want me?' I felt so much pressure to do it, but I was like, 'You know what? He reached out to me for a reason."

Last week, in honor of his latest single's release, the K-pop group member put on a show as part of Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series.

In his performance at Central Park, Jungkook entertained the audience with Seven, along with Euphoria, a favorite among his fans from BTS's 2018 album Love Yourself: Answer, and the group's 2020 hit Dynamite.