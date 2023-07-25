Kanye West under fire for dressing daughter 'North' in controversial clothing

Kanye West, who has faced repeated criticism due to his anti-Semitic remarks has now again come under fire after dressing his 10-year-old daughter, North, in what appears to be racist clothes.



The new photos of North revealed that her father clothed her in Yeezy attire from his season 9 collection, including an unreleased white zip-up hoodie featuring a pointed hood that conceals her face and small eye holes.

Seeing the pictures, netizens immediately pointed out that the dress was racist as it looked like a white Ku Klux Klan hood, Ku Klux Klan is a white supremacist group.

The pointed shape at the top of the hoodie and the focus on covering the face and seeking anonymity were parallel to the Ku Klux Klan.

Hooded jumpers and full-body covering morph suits were included in the season 9 drops that happened in October last year (2022).

Taking to Reddit, netizens have expressed their concerns over rapper Kanye indulging her daughter in racist activities, reports Mirror.

One fan expressed that it makes him angry seeing North wearing the hoodie resembling the Ku Klux Klan and doesn't know the disdain of it. They expressed that if the colour of the hoodie was different then they would have felt differently.

A white hoodie with a face covering is considered to be a standard dress for white supremacist group members.

Some of the fans expressed concerns for the safety of North as she might be facing backlash for the rest of her life due to this picture as it is to stay on the internet forever.