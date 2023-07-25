 
George RR Martin opens up about writing sixth novel, The Winds of Winter amid unions' strike

By
Web Desk

July 25, 2023

George RR Martin has recently opened up about his sixth novel, The Winds of Winter, in his blog post.

The Game of Thrones author discussed about television projects he’s involved prior to WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Sharing his thoughts on the ongoing strike, the writer pointed out that this would be “long and bitter”.

Martin also gave insight into his new book, writing, “I've been working on WINDS OF WINTER.”

“Almost every day from past 12 years. Writing, rewriting, editing, writing some more,” he continued.

The author remarked, “Making steady progress.”

Martin quipped that he wasn’t working “as fast as I would like and certainly not as fast as YOU would like” but revealed he had made “progress nonetheless”.

“It keeps me out of trouble,” he added.

Earlier, Martin shared that he had completed the first four chapters of The Winds of Winter by June 2010.

However, Insider reported that some people do not believe Martin’s potential to finish the series.

In 2019, Martin told The Observer that the television adaptation coming to an end was “freeing” for him.

Martin added he faced problem balancing his book-writing time with the added responsibilities especially after the popularity of Game of Thrones. 

