Farah Gogi refutes becoming witness against Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan

Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi. — Instagram/@f.khan211

Farah questions reasons for bearing witness against Khan and Bushra.

She confirms being "out of country" to avoid political revenge.

Gogi denies possessing any official or party position in PTI govt.

ISLAMABAD: Farhat Shahzadi — famously referred to as Farah Gogi, Farah Khan, Farah Gujjar, Fari and many other aliases — has refuted the claims of becoming a witness against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, The News reported.

Speaking to Geo News over a phone call, the friend of the former first lady denied appearing as a witness against the ex-premier and his wife, terming the news "baseless and false.

"Why and for what reasons will I become a witness against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi? In Pakistan, I can be targeted for political revenge, so I am out of the country,” she said, revealing her concerns.

Farah maintained she neither ever held any official position nor a party position during the PTI government.

“In the government of Tehreek-e-Insaf, I did not have any official position nor did I have a party position,” she shared during the interview.



Earlier this week, Geo News learned from sources that Bushra Bibi's trusted confidante was highly likely to become an approver against her and Khan, and she is already cooperating with the Pakistani authorities and has been in touch with them for nearly a month now.

The sources added that Gogi and her husband, Ahsan Jameel Gujjar, were asked by the PTI leadership against cooperating with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other legal forums.

Farah, according to the sources, had already shared crucial information with the Pakistani authorities, and a working relationship had already developed between them.

The sources confirmed that in the first week of May, Farah was asked to leave the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after the Pakistan government told the Gulf state that she was a wanted person and involved in corrupt practices during her time in Dubai.

A highly trusted source confirmed that Farah has been “blacklisted,” which means that she is unable to enter the UAE on any legal grounds because of the cases against her. It was only after reaching Italy that Farah started speaking to the Pakistani authorities, and there has been a lot of progress.

She left Pakistan a day after the PTI chief's government was dissolved following a vote of no confidence in April 2022, becoming the first high-profile figure to flee the country as speculations had already grown that she would be arrested and grilled about her role in her dealings with Bushra Bibi as well as her direct role in running government affairs.

She reached Dubai from Pakistan and then visited the US and went back to Dubai. She was using the UAE as her base — until the Pakistan government asked the authorities to take action as Pakistan and the UAE had an extradition treaty as well.

In May, the FIA submitted a written request to Interpol seeking the arrest and red warrant of Farah, citing cases involving the appointment of officials through illicit means for money laundering and political influence. The FIA officials have stated that she has already been declared an absconder by the court in the money laundering case.



According to FIA officials, Farah is absconding abroad against whom irrefutable evidence of money laundering has been collected.