WATCH: Construction crane crashes in Manhattan, New York, injuring six

A shocking video went viral on social media Wednesday showing parts of an ablaze crane — atop a 45-storey building — coming crashing down on a busy road, damaging a nearby building, and leaving at least six people injured, officials said.



In the video, the smoke from the burning crane can be seen which was on a building on Tenth Avenue between West 41st and 42nd streets in Hudson Yards, the officials said.

The incident occurred just a few blocks away from Times Square.

According to NBC New York, the fire broke out before 8am ET, with debris blowing in the air after it hit the nearby building.

According to local officials, the crane carried 16 tons of concrete and the burning fire weakened the cable holding the concrete until it crashed. The crane boom and the concrete both collapsed onto the street below, local media reported.

"As you can see from the debris on the street, this could have been much worse," Mayor Eric Adams said, noting that the street at that hour of the morning is often filled with pedestrians, cars and buses.

Officials said the "crane operator was there when the fire broke out but could not put the fire out and had to evacuate and was able to escape safely."

Officials also closed 10th Avenue for safety reasons until further notice.

According to the fire department, three injured were transported to hospitals. Among the injured were also two firefighters, however, it remains unclear if they were among those who were taken to the hospital. The condition of the wounded people was also not immediately clear.

NBC NY reported that fire crews were seen extinguishing fire from the crane above and below, hitting it from a nearby building nearby.

The flames appeared to be out before 9 a.m., leaving a charred cab about 47 stories in the air.

The building where the crane was atop is currently under construction. It also remains unclear if someone from that under-construction building was hurt.

FDNY and New York City emergency management units responded to the incident as the streets were closed to traffic, and all buildings in the area were evacuated.

The mayor and a host of city officials all vowed a full investigation.