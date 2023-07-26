Acclaimed filmmaker Mohammed Ali Naqvi appointed PASC chief

Filmmaker, Mohammed Ali Naqvi (right) is at an event with Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Governor/ legendary casting director Kim Coleman. — Supplied

Internationally renowned filmmaker Mohammed Ali Naqvi has been appointed as the new chairman of the Pakistan Academy Selection Committee (PASC).



The PASC is entrusted with the significant responsibility of selecting the Pakistani official entry for the Academy Award Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film each year.

Naqvi steps into this role succeeding Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, who admirably served the committee for a decade.

Naqvi, known for his compelling and socially impactful storytelling, was inducted into the Academy of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences in 2022, a testament to his influential body of work. His latest documentary, The Accused: Damned Or Devoted, has been nominated for a Primetime Emmy this year, further endorsing his cinematic prowess.

On his appointment, Naqvi said: "I am incredibly honoured and excited to take on the role as the chairman of the PASC. I am deeply grateful for this opportunity, and I commit myself to continue elevating Pakistani cinema on the international stage."

Mohammed Ali Naqvi is at the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts And Sciences Museum. — Supplied

Naqvi has pledged his immediate focus will be to assemble a dynamic selection committee, a process which is already well underway. He stated, "Several eminent professionals have confirmed their participation. I'm eager to introduce our committee members to the public in the near future. I am confident that our combined efforts will further elevate Pakistani cinema on the global stage."

This is a thrilling time for Pakistani cinema, with its narratives gaining international recognition. Mohammed Ali Naqvi’s appointment as the chairman of PASC marks a promising new chapter in the journey of Pakistani cinema towards global acclaim.

Profile: Mohammed Ali Naqvi

Mohammed Ali (Mo) Naqvi recently produced the top 10 global hit Netflix Original docuseries, Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror. Naqvi is a member of both the Motion Picture Academy and the Television Academy. Naqvi received an Emmy Television Academy Honor for his directing and producing work on the Showtime Original Shame. Other notable projects include his Emmy-nominated Among the Believers (PBS), and The Accused: Damned Or Devoted? (BBC, Arte/ZDF), winner of the Asian Media Award and Insha'Allah Democracy (STARZ).

Beyond non-fiction, Naqvi has produced fiction features including road-trip drama Big River (Official Selection: Berlin Film Festival) and indie comedy I Will Avenge You Iago, starring Giancarlo Esposito and Larry Pine. Naqvi's work extends beyond the screen; he is a board member of Mukhtaran Mai's Women Welfare Group. His film Pakistan’s Hidden Shame (Channel 4 UK) was instrumental in the decision of then-prime minister Imran Khan to establish a shelter for homeless children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.