Dwarf actor questions Hugh Grant's 'Wonka' role, casting controversy

In the upcoming Warner Bros. film "Wonka," starring Timothée Chalamet as the titular candymaker, there has been some controversy surrounding the casting of Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa.

Actor George Coppen, who has dwarfism and is known for his roles in Disney+’s Willow series and Netflix’s The School for Good and Evil, expressed his dissatisfaction during an interview with the BBC.

Coppen highlighted the concerns of many actors with dwarfism, stating, "We feel like we are being pushed out of the industry we love."

He emphasized the need for more opportunities for actors with dwarfism in everyday roles in dramas and soaps, expressing, “A lot of people, myself included, argue that dwarfs should be offered everyday roles in dramas and soaps, but we aren’t getting offered those roles. One door is being closed, but they have forgotten to open the next one.”

Regarding Grant's portrayal of an Oompa Loompa, Coppen commented, "They’ve enlarged his head so his head looks bigger. [I thought,] 'what the hell have you done to him'?"

The film "Wonka," directed by Paul King, serves as a prequel to the 1971 movie "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," which is based on Roald Dahl's 1964 novel "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." The recently released trailer features Chalamet's Willy Wonka interacting with Grant's Oompa Loompa, who is depicted trapped in a glass case.

Apart from Chalamet, the movie's cast includes Keegan-Michael Key, Matt Lucas, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, and Olivia Colman. "Wonka" is set to hit theaters on December 15th.