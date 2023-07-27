Greta Gerwig dishes Mattel not keen on calling Barbie ‘a fascist’

Barbie director Greta Gerwig has recently revealed that Mattel not keen on calling “Barbie a fascist”.



Speaking to the New York Times, Gerwig said that the company that launched Barbie in 1959 was not amused by that particular line of dialogue, however, it made it into the movie.

“It wasn't like I ever got the full seal of approval from [Mattel], like, ‘We love it!’” said the Little Women director.

Gerwig continued, “I got a tentative, ‘Well, OK. I see that you are going to do this, so go ahead and we'll see how it goes’.”

“But that's all you need, and I had faith once it was in there and they saw it that they would embrace it, not fight it,” remarked the director.

Gerwig noted, “Maybe at the end of the day, my will to have it in was stronger than any other will to take it out."

The movie-maker told the Times why she addressed the societal criticisms of Barbie in the movie.

“When it came to the scene where Sasha and her friends wanted to weaken Barbie, who realised that her mere existence didn’t solve all problems for women, so she added a really smart character to deliver those arguments that went directly to the doll,” explained the director.

Moreover, Gerwig added that she grew up with a mom who was kind of against Barbie, so that's how she knew all that.

“If you don't give voice to that, then you're nowheresville”, concluded the director.