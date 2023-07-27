Tori Kelly on road to recovery after hospitalization for blood clots

Tori Kelly on the road to recovery after hospitalization for blood clots

Tori Kelly, the Grammy-winning Gospel singer, who was rushed to hospital on Sunday night and treated for blood clots is reportedly on the road to recovery.

The 30-year-old singer collapsed while out on Sunday night with friends and she was rushed to the hospital where she was treated for blood clots around her vital organs.

According to Fox News, the songstress's husband, Andre Murillo shared an update about her health with fans.

Taking to Instagram stories, former basketball player Andre wrote, "Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger."

He added, "Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers," indicating that her health is getting better but she has not fully recovered yet.

Andre continued, "Your love and kindness have been overwhelming. Thank you so much!"

Murillo shared a video to his Instagram story on Tuesday, which featured Kelly's collaboration with Justin Bieber in 2021, Where Do I Fit In. The video shared by Andre saw Kelly singing verses on the song that was about overcoming the difficult times of fear and loneliness by leaning on God.

The verse flows, "When I'm all alone and fear is all I see / Sittin' in the silence with these insecurities / And then you remind me, you're holdin' me tight / And you love me completely, you're always by my side."

This song appeared in Bieber's Gospel-inspired album named Freedom.