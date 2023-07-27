 
menu menu menu

Kim Kardashian poses for picture with David Beckham

By
Web Desk

|July 27, 2023

Kim Kardashian poses for picture with David Beckham

Kim Kardashian posed for pictures with former British footballer David Beckham and other celebrities at Inter Miami's soccer match.

Camila Cabello, rapper Diddy, DJ Khaled and many other celebrities were seen in the photos shared on social media.

Kim Kardashian poses for picture with David Beckham

A picture shared by David Grutman featuring Kim Kardashian, David Beckham and others elicited a response from the reality TV star.

"Legendary," commented Kim Kardashian on Grutman's Instagram post.

Taking to Instagram, Camila Cabello also shared multiple photos and wrote, "Fan girl mode was fully unlocked when I saw Messi - obviously the GOAT, but also so kind and generous with his energy."

The singer thanked David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham in the Instagram post.

Victoria took to Instagram on Wednesday to share snaps of her and daughter Harper, 12, supporting her husband David, who is Inter Miami's co-owner.



More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s ‘melodrama’ is a ‘first in 200 years’

Prince Harry’s ‘melodrama’ is a ‘first in 200 years’
Jonnie Irwin hints at possible return to work amid terminal cancer battle

Jonnie Irwin hints at possible return to work amid terminal cancer battle
Fans lose it after BTS’ Jungkook and Blackpink’s Jennie interact

Fans lose it after BTS’ Jungkook and Blackpink’s Jennie interact
Prince William's US visit to coincide with Prince Harry's birthday video

Prince William's US visit to coincide with Prince Harry's birthday
BTS’ Jungkook reveals what it was like to meet Boy Next Door

BTS’ Jungkook reveals what it was like to meet Boy Next Door
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'alienated' from pals as career puts 'strain on them' video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'alienated' from pals as career puts 'strain on them'
Will.i.am reveals Britney Spears' powerful message on fame in new song 'Mind Your Business'

Will.i.am reveals Britney Spears' powerful message on fame in new song 'Mind Your Business'
Queen Elizabeth's strict response after Prince Philip told her to 'shut up' video

Queen Elizabeth's strict response after Prince Philip told her to 'shut up'
K-pop group Treasure’s Haruto to go on hiatus

K-pop group Treasure’s Haruto to go on hiatus