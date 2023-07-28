 
Nigeria stun Australia with sensational victory at Women's World Cup

Nigeria´s defender #03 Osinachi Ohale celebrates her team´s victory after the end of the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women´s World Cup Group B football match between Australia and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane on July 27, 2023.
In a stunning upset at the Women's World Cup, Nigeria delivered a memorable 3-2 victory against co-hosts Australia, leaving fans in awe. 

Initially, it seemed like the home fans' celebration was well-deserved when Emily van Egmond tapped home a sweeping move just before halftime, giving Australia the lead. However, Nigeria had other plans and swiftly replied with a goal from Uchenna Kanu, who managed to scramble home a scuffed cross, securing Nigeria's first goal of the 2023 tournament.

In the second half, Nigeria further solidified their position with a close-range header from Osinachi Ohale and Asisat Oshoala's finish from a tight angle. Oshoala's goal also marked a historic achievement, as she became the first African player to score in three Women's World Cups. Though Australia managed to score through Alanna Kennedy in added time, it wasn't enough to prevent Nigeria's famous victory, sending the Super Falcons to the top of Group B.

Nigeria's head coach, Randy Waldrum, expressed immense pride in his team's performance, praising their belief and determination. The win showcased the players' commitment, resilience, and ability to withstand Australia's relentless attacks in the later stages of the game.

For Australia, the defeat came as a blow, especially with star striker Sam Kerr sidelined due to a calf injury. The team will now have to regroup and aim for a victory against Canada in their final group game to secure a spot in the last 16 of the Women's World Cup.

