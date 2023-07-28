Nicki Minaj joins 'Call of Duty', becomes 1st female operator

Nicki Minaj showcased her stunning collaboration with Call of Duty on Instagram, teasing her operator character for the upcoming season of Modern Warfare II and Warzone.

The popular video game series shared a sneak peek of Minaj's character on their Instagram account, captioning it with excitement: "Nicki Minaj is coming to Call of Duty."

In the preview, Minaj's character looks striking in a shiny pink halter bodysuit with a silver neckline that accentuates her cleavage. She accessorizes with silver earrings, a necklace, a silver ring, and a large black stone ring, completing the look with a silver belt. Her long hair is dyed hot pink and straightened, adding to the overall allure.



The attention to detail in the game even extends to her hands, which have a fresh manicure done with black colored nail polish on acrylics. In her grip is a bright pink war rifle, ready for action.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone, as Nicki Minaj becomes Call of Duty's first-ever self-named female operator. She excitedly shared the Instagram post on her own stories, amplifying the news to her followers. Additionally, the rapper responded to the video game franchise's tweet on Twitter, further showing her enthusiasm for the project.

Call of Duty's website reveals that Minaj's operator character will have her own Store Bundle, perfect for fans across Battle Royale, DMZ, Multiplayer, and Special Ops modes.

The celebration of hip hop's 50th anniversary in Call of Duty will take place on August 11, featuring well-known rappers like Snoop Dogg and 21 Savage as operator skins alongside Nicki Minaj. Fans can look forward to an exciting season ahead, with these iconic artists bringing their style and flair to the game.