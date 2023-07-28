Emmys 2023 Postponed: Fox plans January date amid industry-wide walkout

Emmy Awards ceremony 2023 originally scheduled for September 18, is now expected to take place in January of next year.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the exact date for the rescheduled event has not been confirmed yet, pending a resolution of the disputes between the studios and guilds.

This postponement will mark the first time since 2001 that the Emmys has been delayed. The strikes, which began earlier this month, have caused significant disruption to numerous TV shows and movies. Notably, if the actors' strike persists at the time of the ceremony, it will prevent stars from attending, potentially affecting television ratings.

Additionally, writers will not be able to script monologues or jokes for the telecast's host and presenters.

The impact of the strikes is expected to extend to the Creative Arts Emmys, originally scheduled for September 9 and 10, which recognizes artistic and technical achievements in television.

Fox, the broadcaster for this year's Emmy Awards in the United States, has reportedly been pushing for a delay until January to allow more time for the strikes to be resolved. On the other hand, the Television Academy, responsible for hosting and voting for the awards, preferred a shorter postponement to avoid conflicting with Hollywood's busy film award season.



The strikes, the first industry-wide walkout in 63 years, have brought US movie and television productions to a standstill. The unions, Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) and Writers Guild of America (WGA), are demanding fair pay in the streaming era and addressing concerns about artificial intelligence impacting their careers.