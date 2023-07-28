Elon Musk congratulates two-time ex-wife Talulah Riley on her engagement

Talulah Riley is being lavished with love and well-wishes following her engagement to Thomas Brodie Sangster.

After this happy announcement, Elon Musk congratulated his two-time ex-wife, 37, on her engagement on Twitter.

Using his own social media site to send his well-wishes, the world's richest man, 52, commented 'Congratulations' with a love heart beneath her confirmation post, in which she shared a cosy selfie with her fiancé.

While Talulah chose Twitter as her method of confirmation, with a selfie alongside the words: 'Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged!', Thomas took to Instagram.

Alongside a shot of the duo on a gondola, Thomas wrote: 'Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged. Love is all around X', in a reference to his most iconic role in 2003's Love Actually, where the Troggs' track Love Is All Around features.

Talulah married Elon in 2010 after meeting in 2008 shortly after his split from wife Justine Long but they divorced two years later before they remarried in 2013.