WhatsApp announces 'video message feature' for more users

Representational image. — Reuters/File

Meta-owned WhatsApp announced that it is widely rolling out a video message feature for users.

According to WaBetaInfo, the messaging app has submitted the new update through the TestFlight beta program, bringing the version up to 23.15.1.76.

The feature, called video messages, is available to more beta testers starting today and will be released to more people in the coming days. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also made this announcement.

— WaBetaInfo

This feature allows users to share real-time videos lasting up to 60 seconds, and it does not require much effort just like a voice note.

To film a video, you need to press the microphone icon within a conversation to convert it to a camera button. You can also swipe up to enable a hands-free experience while recording the video.

The video messages will be played in mute mode when they are opened in a chat. Once you tap on the video, you will be able to hear the sound.

Just like texts, these video messages are also end-to-end encrypted and can only be played by the person who you send them to.

Through this feature, users will be able to be more expressive and straightforward. Moreover, these video messages cannot be edited, modified, or normally forwarded. This means that people exclusively record video messages for you.