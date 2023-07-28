 
menu menu menu

Egypt seeks verification of World Junior Squash champion Hamza Khan's age

By
Faizan Lakhani

|July 28, 2023

Hamza Khan celebrates after final win in World Junior Squash Championship on July 23, 2023. — Twitter/@World Squash
Hamza Khan celebrates after final win in World Junior Squash Championship on July 23, 2023. — Twitter/@World Squash

Egyptian squash authorities have submitted a request to the World Squash Federation (WSF) for the verification of World Junior Squash champion Hamza Khan's age.

The WSF issued a statement on Thursday saying that the Egyptian Squash Federation (ESF) has raised concerns over 17-year-old Hamza's age who defeated their participant Mohamed Zakaria to win the World Junior Championship. 

"Prior to all WSF-sanctioned junior events, players must submit their passport and Squash Personal Identification Number (SPIN) to prove identity, nationality and age,

"As the recognised International Federation of the sport, the WSF has a responsibility to fully investigate the request from the Egyptian Squash Federation. There will be no further comment until the investigation is complete," the statement read.

Meanwhile, an official of the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has said that the body is a professional organisation and it conducts all required tests before sending a player to any age-group event.

“Like any other event, Hamza Khan’s age was medically tested before he was nominated for World Junior Squash Championship,” said Zafaryab Iqbal, secretary of the PSF.

“We have all documentary evidence of his age which proves him eligible to play in the world junior championship,” he added.

Zafaryab further said that WSF has not formally contacted PSF on the matter and whenever a formal contact will be made, they will reply to it accordingly.

Hamza’s father Niaz Khan confirmed to Geo News that Hamza’s date of birth is 2nd November 2005 and according to that, he is not even 18 years old at this stage.

More From Sports:

World Cup 2023: When will Pakistan-India match take place?

World Cup 2023: When will Pakistan-India match take place?
WATCH: Babar Azam's encouraging speech for teammates after Test victory against Sri Lanka

WATCH: Babar Azam's encouraging speech for teammates after Test victory against Sri Lanka
Pakistan’s Abdullah upbeat ahead of Cambodia clash in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier

Pakistan’s Abdullah upbeat ahead of Cambodia clash in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier
Nigeria stun Australia with sensational victory at Women's World Cup

Nigeria stun Australia with sensational victory at Women's World Cup
Kylian Mbappé rejects meeting, contract offer from Saudi club Al Hilal

Kylian Mbappé rejects meeting, contract offer from Saudi club Al Hilal
Iranian chess player receives Spanish nationality after hijab protest

Iranian chess player receives Spanish nationality after hijab protest
Barcelona cleared for Champions League amid UEFA probe

Barcelona cleared for Champions League amid UEFA probe
Australia hold upper hand on first day of Ashes decider

Australia hold upper hand on first day of Ashes decider
Novak Djokovic’s parents ask son to bid adieu to tennis career

Novak Djokovic’s parents ask son to bid adieu to tennis career