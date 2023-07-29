 
Biden publicly admits seventh grandchild in a first

July 29, 2023

US President Joe Biden points, as he attends a press conference to deliver remarks on the economy at Auburn Manufacturing, a company that produces heat- and fire-resistant fabrics for a range of industrial uses in the US and abroad, in Auburn, Maine, US July 28, 2023. — AFP
  • Biden says "this is not political issue, it’s family matter".
  • 4-year-old girl is child of Biden's son, Hunter.
  • Biden says he was "crazy" about his six grandchildren.

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden publicly acknowledged a seventh grandchild for the first time on Friday in a statement to People Magazine.

The 4-year-old girl is the child of Biden's son, Hunter, who settled a years-long court battle over child support in June.

"This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter. Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy," Biden said.

The president said his son is working with the child's mother to foster a relationship that is "in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward".

Speaking at an event at the White House in April, Biden noted that he was "crazy" about his six grandchildren, adding that he spoke to them every day.

Some Republicans and Democrats have criticised Biden's past decision not to acknowledge his seventh grandchild.

