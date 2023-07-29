 
Laura Whitmore reveals her drive to 'reclaim power' through new documentary series

By
Web Desk

|July 29, 2023

Laura Whitmore is all set for her new documentary series Laura Whitmore Investigates on ITVX and she has now opened up about it.

The former Love Island host said that she will out the s**t now as she has gotten more power in the TV world.

The 38-year-old TV host has expressed satisfaction and a sign of relief for being a producer for her documentary series, after having previously just been the face of telly projects.

According to Dailymail, she admitted that she felt powerless and frustrated over not having control of her previous projects and sees her new investigative documentary series as her way to 'reclaim her power'.

The TV host added that she is having therapy after the show was offered to her for the first time. She added that she never asked for mental health support because she didn't want to be seen as weak.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Laura Whitmore said, "Sometimes your job is to turn up and look in a certain way and I have worked on multiple projects where I had no control over production or script."

The new documentary series, Laura Whitmore Investigates, will tackle dark subjects like online safety and toxic masculinity. 

The three-part ITVX documentary will see Laura meet the victims of cyberstalking, before going on to investigate other hard-hitting problems. 

