Kaley Cuoco pens heartwarming tribute to Tom Pelphrey on his 41st birthday

Kayle Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey welcomed their daughter Matilda back in March

Kaley Cuoco is donning a poker face in honor of Tom Pelphrey! The 37-year-old actress marked her boyfriend's 41st birthday with a delightful Instagram tribute and a playful party centered around a poker theme, complete with charming attire.

Cuoco kicked off the festivities by posting a collection of selfies and endearing snapshots of Pelphrey with their daughter as a lovely birthday tribute to her significant other.

“Happy happy birthday to the love of my life,” she wrote in the caption. “Bubs you are so special to me and everyone who knows you.”

“She went on to say that Pelphrey is the “best partner , best son, best friend , best brother, best uncle , best dog daddy , best part time therapist , best part time nutritionist, best part time trainer , best smoothie maker , best coffee barista , best tuna sandwich maker , best laugh, best heart.”

Cuoco concluded the tribute by stating that Pelphrey's "greatest role yet" is being the "best daddy!" and expressing their love for him with a sincere "We love you."

On her Instagram Story, Cuoco posted a photo showcasing "happy birthday" balloons, oversized playing cards, and a "roll the dice" sign, which served as evidence that she flawlessly executed the theme.

In another snapshot from the party, the actress disclosed that she dressed up appropriately for the occasion, sporting a bowtie, vest, and visor while dealing cards. "The dealer LOL," she wrote in the caption.

Additionally, Cuoco's four-month-old daughter got in on the birthday festivities, sporting a poker-themed fascinator in one photo, which Cuoco amusingly captioned, "This girl gambled all night long."