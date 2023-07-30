Shona McGarty quits ‘EastEnders’ after 15 years

Shona McGarty is leaving behind her role as Whitney Dean on the BBC soap EastEnders after nearly two decades. The 31-year-old joined the show back in 2008 when she was only 16 years old.

Her shocking exit from the show comes after it was confirmed by the showrunners that the star behind Karen Taylor, Lorraine Stanley would also be leaving the show. Her character will be written out of the show by the end of this year meanwhile Shona may be written off towards the start of 2024.

A spokesperson for the series spoke to MailOnline, stating: “Shona is leaving, and bosses have decided to write the character of Karen out. We're not adding anything further at this stage.”

Shona spoke to The Sun about the thought process behind her major decision. “I have decided to spread my wings and will be leaving EastEnders. I have loved my years in the show.”

A source further added: “She is hoping the door will be left open for her character to return one day, but nothing is guaranteed and it is all in the hands of the scriptwriters.”