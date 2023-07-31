Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘frantic’ strategy starting to put people off

Prince William and Kate Middleton may have taken on the charge to become the most relatable lot to the public but it seems that they may have been overdoing their strategy.

According to royal commentator, Daniela Elser noted that if William and Kate kept “going down this painfully transparent path, they are liable to start putting people off them, quick sticks.”

In her comment piece for News.com.au, Elser suggested that the Wales do not need to use tacky promotional tactics to lure people towards causes that genuinely good.

“If the monarchy is as relevant and useful an institution as the king and the Waleses are so frantic for us to believe, then the actual work should speak for itself,” Elser opined.

The expert noted that William had taken up a good cause to end homelessness in the country, and he is also working towards promoting key solutions to alleviate the climate crisis. Elser pointed out that while “a bit of puffery and feather-plumping are expected, but results are what ultimately matter, not likes or views or comments.”

She added that William and Kate are doing great things but they need to “hit the brakes, pronto, on all the self-glorifying claptrap.”

In her piece Elser described the similarities she found in their recent promotional activities with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tactics.

She advised William and Kate that “in any situation, they should ask themselves what Harry and Meghan would do. And then do the opposite.”