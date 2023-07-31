PMDC expresses concerns over Pakistan Nursing Council Act

A nurse wears a face mask as she walks at the premises of the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan March 4, 2020. — Reuters/File

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Monday expressed serious concerns over Pakistan Nursing Council's Act allowing nurses to practice as a doctor.

In a letter to the Ministry of National Health Services and Regulation secretary, the PMD said: “This is a matter of serious concern whereas there is a serious shortage of nurses in the country and it is unanimously assumed by the council that all the nurses will start practising as a doctor which Pakistan can ill afford at this time.

As per Section 2 (m) of the PMC Act, 1973, “NP means nursing practitioner a registered advance practice nurse, who having been enrolled to a Master Degree in Nursing (MNS) recognised by PN&MC is registered with PN&MC to practice autonomously and in collaboration with other under section 15 (C)(i) of this Act within the defined scope of practice.”



According to a member of the Pakistan Nursing Council, a person with a master's degree in nursing MSN is authorised to practice under their own law.

A nursing practitioner has the legal right to prescribe medication in an emergency.