Madonna ‘lucky’ to be alive after receiving gift from longtime friend Guy Oseary: Photo

By
Web Desk

|July 31, 2023

Madonna has recently thanked her friend and longtime manager Guy Oseary after receiving a Polaroid of Keith Haring gift.

On July 30, the Material Girl hit-maker took to Instagram and posted a photo of Polaroid of Keith Haring “wearing a jacket of Michael Jackson’s face painted on it” from Oseary.

For the unversed, Madonna was admitted to a hospital in June following a serious bacterial infection after which she postponed her North American tour due to her illness.

On the post, the Popular crooner pointed out, “If you zoom into this picture I am holding, you will see a polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it.”

Madonna described the three artists a “perfect triangle of brilliance who touched so many lives including my own”.

The pop icon wrote, “I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realised how lucky I am to be alive.”

“And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone,” added the 64-year-old.

In the end, she remarked, “Thank you @guyoseary for this gift!”

In addition, Madonna shared a series of photos to IG hugging her son David, 17, and daughter Lourdes Leon, 26.

She further penned, “Love from family and friends is the best medicine.”

Fans were relieved to hear it out from their favourite singer, with one said, “Beautiful life is such a gift.”

Another added, “You are loved, Madonna. You have touched the lives of so many with your artistry, your authenticity, and your fearlessness.”

