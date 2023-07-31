Tom Hiddleston returns for 'Loki' season 2 to save the multiverse from collapse





Get ready for another thrilling adventure as Tom Hiddleston's Loki graces the screens in season 2 of his Disney+ solo series.

Following the shocking revelations about the Time Variance Authority (TVA), Loki is now on a mission to prevent the multiverse from descending into chaos.

In the new trailer, Loki finds himself caught between past and future, witnessing the dire consequences of Sylvie's (Sophia Di Martino) actions.

The first season saw Sylvie betraying Loki by eliminating He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), the enigmatic puppet master of TVA, which allowed dangerous variants to emerge across parallel timelines. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's villain, Kang the Conqueror, was just the beginning, and the trailer teases an array of limitless possibilities.

To tackle the ever-expanding multiverse and locate Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, and Miss Minutes, Loki forms an alliance with Mobius (Owen Wilson) and the TVA agent OB (Ke Huy Quan, making his Marvel debut).

The highly anticipated second season, consisting of six gripping episodes, brings back Eugene Cordero, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Tara Strong, Rafael Casal, and more fan-favorites.

Mark your calendars for the grand return of Loki, premiering on Disney+ on October 6, 2023.