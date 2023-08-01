Spacecraft Voyager 2 goes off grid as Nasa wrongly commands space probe

This artist's concept depicts a distant hypothetical solar system, similar in age to our own. — Nasa

US space agency Nasa lost contact with its Voyager 2 spacecraft — which is in deep space billions of miles away from Earth — more than a week ago after a wrong command was "inadvertently" sent to the probe, changing the direction of its antenna away from the planet Earth.

According to the space agency, Voyager 2 is being observed and experts are trying to reestablish contact with the craft which is at a distance of more than 12 billion miles.

The antenna was shifted 2% — enough for the communication to be lost with the earth dwellers.

It cannot either receive commands or send back data, Nasa said.

Nasa said Monday that its huge dish antenna in Canberra was on the lookout for any stray signals from Voyager 2, which is more than 19bn km away.

This artist's concept depicts one of Nasa's Voyager spacecraft entering interstellar space, or the space between stars. — Nasa/JPL

The signal takes more than 18 hours to reach Earth from this far.

The space probe took off from Florida in 1977 to gather information about the outer space of our solar system including Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune.

Voyager 2 was sent up weeks ahead of its space twin, Voyager 1. It entered outer space in the solar system in 2018, discovering new moons on Uranus and on Jupiter.

Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory — which manages the program — said that in the weeks to come, the Canberra antenna – part of Nasa’s Deep Space Network – will also bombard Voyager 2’s vicinity with the correct command, in the hope that it hits its mark.

The solar system with the sun on the left can be seen in this artistic conception. — Nasa

Officials noted that otherwise, Nasa will have to wait until October for an automatic spacecraft reset that should restore communication.

Until then, Nasa expects the probe to “remain on its planned trajectory during the quiet period”.

The space probe Voyager 1 — which is in contact — is nearly 15bn miles (24bn km) away from the Earth, making it humanity’s most distant spacecraft in deep space.