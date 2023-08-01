Voluntary: Giant cross removed from Elon Musk-owned X's San Francisco office roof

The glowing giant X that once adorned the San Francisco high-rise, serving as the headquarters for Elon Musk's messaging company X, formerly known as Twitter, has now disappeared.

The city building department received 24 complaints following the installation of the X on the roof of the company's downtown San Francisco headquarters on Market Street over the weekend.

Neighbours were displeased with the intrusive lights.

The decision to install the X came after Elon Musk, the enigmatic billionaire who acquired the company for $44 billion in October, announced that the newly named firm would remain in San Francisco despite the city's recent challenges with companies leaving.

"This morning, building inspectors observed the structure being dismantled," a spokesperson from the city Department of Building Inspection said by email on Monday. "The property owner will be assessed fees for the unpermitted installation of the illuminated structure."

X said the removal was voluntary.

Locals over the weekend recorded video of the giant X glowing, pulsing and strobing, with some criticizing its intrusive lights.

X user @itsmefrenchy123 said they would be "LIVID" over the bright logo, imagining it "right across from your bedroom."

"I'm just astounded at the flagrant lack of consideration for anyone ever," wrote X user @DollyMarlowe.

Over the weekend a Department of Building Inspection inspector wrote in a report that company representatives denied roof access, twice, to city officials seeking to inspect the logo.

The inspector noted one representative said the sign was temporary.

Enters X

After 17 years with an iconic blue bird that came to symbolise the broadcasting of ideas to the world, billionaire Elon Musk renamed Twitter X and unveiled a new logo, marking a focus on building an "everything app."

Last month, a stylised white X on a black background became the new logo on Twitter's website, though the bluebird was still seen on the mobile app.

Since taking over Twitter in October, Musk has said he envisions an app that could offer a variety of services to users beyond social media, such as peer-to-peer payments, an idea that mirrors the widely popular WeChat app in China.

The transformation is more simply a way for Musk to make his mark on the company, said Tom Morton, global chief strategy officer at ad agency R/GA. "Twitter's changing name and logo has nothing to do with user, advertiser, or market issues. It's a symbol that Twitter is Elon Musk's personal property.

"He conquered the castle, now he's flying his own flag."

The new logo garnered mixed reactions from users and sparked confusion about what tweets would now be called, while marketing and branding experts said the rebrand risked throwing away years of Twitter's name recognition.