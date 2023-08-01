Prince William and Kate Middleton to make major change in Balmoral plan

Prince William and Kate Middleton have made some tweaks of their own to the annual tradition set by their late Queen Elizabeth II.

While the Prince and Princess of Wales will be attending the long-standing royal tradition of their gathering at the Balmoral in Scotland, they will not be staying in the castle, along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

According to the Mirror, the Waleses have their own property on site, a cottage known as Tam-Na-Ghar, which was gifted to Prince William by his late great grandmother, the Queen Mother, before she passed in 2002.

The cottage has three bedrooms and William and Kate have made an effort to keep the property very private on the 50,000-acre Balmoral estate featuring 150 buildings in total.

The Balmoral gathering was a tradition started by the late Queen, who found her Scottish palace to be her 'most happy place.'

The Royal Family gathers at the Scottish Castle to enjoy some downtime together where they hunt, horse ride and fish on the expansive estate. However, this time around, the Queen's absence would be felt by her children, as they gather first time after her demise.

Royal expert, Robert Jobson wrote in Express.co.uk that apart from Prince William and Kate Middleton, Anne, Princess Royal and Zara Tindall are most likely to be invited. Moreover, there is also a possibility that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson would show up.

However, despite being given an ‘open invite’ to join family gatherings, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘will not be expected’ to join them at the annual tradition amid their ongoing rift.