Meghan Markle beats Hillary Clinton in US poll

President Joe Biden's sister Valerie Biden has once again put her weight behind the Duchess of Sussex as she once again endorsed the Duchess of Sussex as a potential candidate for US president.



According to Daily Mail, Meghan has topped a poll in which democrats were asked which women they would vote for.

According to Daily Mail, Prince Harry's wife tied with Vice President Kamala Harris, and is ahead of former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.



There has been speculation that Meghan could run for a political position such as the Governor of California since she moved to Montecito.

Citing US polling experts, the publication reported that Meghan is even being suggested as a possibility shows that the "choices the Democrats have are not great".

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the United States with their son Archie after stepping down as working royals in 2020.

The couple welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet, in 2021.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have publically criticised senior members of British royal family in their Netflix documentary and the Duke's book titled "Spare".

The latest US poll comes just months before Prince William is set to visit New York.

The Prince of Wales would be visiting the US days after the birthday of his younger brother Prince Harry.