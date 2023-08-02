Sofía Vergara awards Golden Buzzer to Brazilian powerhouse singer on AGT 2023

In the latest episode of America's Got Talent, Sofía Vergara, one of the judges, made an exciting move by hitting her Golden Buzzer for Gabriel Henrique, a talented Brazilian singer. Gabriel's stunning rendition of Whitney Houston's classic, "Run to You," left everyone in awe.



Before hitting the buzzer, Sofía, who is 51 years old, was speechless and praised Gabriel's performance, calling it perfect and spectacular. She commended his beautiful voice, "I don't have words. That was so perfect, spectacular. Your voice is beautiful, your energy, who you are, it was perfect."

Gabriel, 27, began his audition by expressing that it was his first time in the United States, and he was thrilled to be fulfilling his dream of performing there. As he was not fluent in English, he had a translator accompany him on stage.

"I can't believe it! It's my first time here in the United States and I'm just realizing a dream to be here, to sing for you guys here," Gabriel said through his English translator.



The judges were blown away by Gabriel's powerful performance, and all four, including Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel, showered him with praise.

Heidi likened his vocals to a perfect blend of Whitney Houston. She said, "If Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey had a baby, it would be Gabriel! I mean, wow. You are incredible!"

Howie, too, was pleasantly surprised by the unexpected depth and talent in Gabriel's voice, comparing him to the finest pop divas. Simon echoed the sentiment and predicted, "People are gonna really like you... I can tell that you've sang in church and you don't know how good you are. It was amazing."

For Sofía, Gabriel's performance was the moment she had been waiting for throughout the entire season. The magical and awe-inspiring act led her to hit the coveted Golden Buzzer, propelling Gabriel forward in the competition.