Kylie Jenner collaborates with Bratz for limited edition collection

Kylie Jenner, the reality star and billionaire beauty mogul, has taken on a new form as a series of mini Bratz dolls in an exclusive limited-edition collection.

This marks Bratz's first-ever collaboration with a celebrity, and the collection features six unique versions of Kylie Jenner, each donning some of her most iconic red carpet outfits.

Among the looks included are the lavender feather-trimmed Versace gown she wore at the 2019 Met Gala and the corseted black dress with a crystal crown she rocked at the Thierry Mugler exhibition opening in November 2022.

Each mystery trapezoid capsule, priced at $9.99, contains one mini doll, one mini accessory such as Kylie's signature convertible cruiser, her Italian Greyhound named Norman, or an oversized lip-shaped phone, along with a collector's guide. Additionally, the capsule transforms into a stackable display upon unboxing.

Expressing her excitement about the collaboration, Kylie Jenner stated, "I have been a fan of Bratz since childhood, and I’ve always wanted my own Bratz doll." She further mentioned, “I have loved every step of the process this past year in creating these dolls alongside the Bratz team.”

For Jasmin Larian, the founder and creative director of Bratz and the fashion brand Cult Gaia, this partnership with Kylie holds a sentimental value.

“Kylie truly embodies everything Bratz has stood for since its inception 22 years ago — from being disruptive and rebellious to energetic and expressive,” she said.

“Not only will this collaboration expand to Kylie’s millions of fans, but it will also reach the audiences that grew up with Bratz and are excited to relive the Y2K Bratz lifestyle today,” she added.

Chelsea Green, the art director at Bratz, emphasized that great effort has been invested in ensuring the figurines' authenticity and meticulous design.

The collection is bound to excite both Kylie's followers and Bratz enthusiasts, as it brings together the best of both worlds in a unique and fashionable way.