David Beckham's invite to Kim Kardashian, other celebrities angered Harry and Meghan

People are wondering why the Beckham and Sussex feud is making news lately.

The revival of their feud was sparked by the fact that at Lionel Messi's debut game for David Beckham's Inter Miami celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams, LeBron James were present but not Harry and Meghan.

It's not clear whether David Beckham or his wife had personally invited Kim Kardashian and other celebrities.

Their feud reportedly started when Prince Harry and Meghan were not invited to Brooklyn's wedding

Their relationship started deteriorating when David and Victoria Beckham were invited to Sussex's wedding but not the dinner.

The snub angered Victoria because she thought Beckhams had helped Meghan and Harry but were not properly thanked.

David Beckham flew from Qatar to support Prince William and Kate Middleton when they were in Boston for the Earshot Prize.

The former footballer did not do the same for Harry and Meghan who were in New York.