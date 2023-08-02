 
menu menu menu

David Beckham's invite to Kim Kardashian, other celebrities angered Harry and Meghan

By
Web Desk

|August 02, 2023

David Beckhams invite to Kim Kardashian, other celebrities angered Harry and Meghan
David Beckham's invite to Kim Kardashian, other celebrities angered Harry and Meghan 

People are wondering why the Beckham and Sussex feud is making news lately.

The revival of their feud was sparked by the fact that at Lionel Messi's debut game for David Beckham's Inter Miami celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams, LeBron James were present but not Harry and Meghan. 

It's not clear whether David Beckham or his wife had personally invited Kim Kardashian and other celebrities.

David Beckhams invite to Kim Kardashian, other celebrities angered Harry and Meghan

Their feud reportedly started when Prince Harry and Meghan were not invited to Brooklyn's wedding

Their relationship started deteriorating when David and Victoria Beckham were invited to Sussex's wedding but not the dinner.

The snub angered Victoria because she thought Beckhams had helped Meghan and Harry but were not properly thanked.

David Beckham flew from Qatar to support Prince William and Kate Middleton when they were in Boston for the Earshot Prize.

The former footballer did not do the same for Harry and Meghan who were in New York.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle wrote chapter about grocery shopping for Harry's book?

Meghan Markle wrote chapter about grocery shopping for Harry's book?
‘I was so pregnant here’: Kim Kardashian shares throwback photos with Justin Bieber and more

‘I was so pregnant here’: Kim Kardashian shares throwback photos with Justin Bieber and more
Paul Reubens, creator of Pee-wee Herman, dies at 70

Paul Reubens, creator of Pee-wee Herman, dies at 70
Victoria Beckham, David ended friendship with Meghan Markle, Harry for Kate Middleton, William? video

Victoria Beckham, David ended friendship with Meghan Markle, Harry for Kate Middleton, William?
Prince Andrew is facing ‘eviction by chequebook’: ‘So embarrassing!’

Prince Andrew is facing ‘eviction by chequebook’: ‘So embarrassing!’
Treat Williams was hit by ‘grossly negligent’ driver, 35, now facing charges

Treat Williams was hit by ‘grossly negligent’ driver, 35, now facing charges

BTS' V collaborates with ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin for upcoming solo album

BTS' V collaborates with ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin for upcoming solo album
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive sweet advice over Hollywood move

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive sweet advice over Hollywood move
Bradley Cooper fuming over ex Irina Shayk's growing closeness with Tom Brady

Bradley Cooper fuming over ex Irina Shayk's growing closeness with Tom Brady