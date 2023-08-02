Are western African countries considering intervening in Niger?

Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Presidents are seen during the heads of states and government extraordinary session in Abuja on July 30, 2023. — AFP

Just a week after a coup in Niger that ousted an elected President Mohamed Bazoum, an official from the Economic Committee of West African Countries (ECOWAS) said Wednesday that intervention in Niger would be the last resort to restore the civilian government in the country.

"[The] military option is the very last option on the table, the last resort, but we have to prepare for the eventuality," said Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS commissioner while speaking at the start of a meeting of the group's military chiefs in the Nigerian capital Abuja.



An ECOWAS team is in Niger to "negotiate", added Musah, commissioner for political affairs, peace, and security.

ECOWAS leaders Sunday imposed trade and financial sanctions on Niger and gave the coup leaders a week to reinstate President Bazoum or face potential use of force.

Supporters wave Nigerien's flags as they rally in support of Niger´s junta in front of the National Assembly in Niamey on July 30, 2023. — AFP

According to AFP, Nigeria had cut off its electricity supply to its neighbour under the sanctions.

"Since yesterday, Nigeria has disconnected the high-voltage line transporting electricity to Niger," AFP reported.

Niger, one of the world's poorest countries, depends on Nigeria for 70% of its power.

Bazoum was overthrown on July 26 when members of his own guard detained him at the presidency.

The coup — Niger's fifth coup since independence from France in 1960 — has sparked alarm among the country's neighbours and Western allies.

ECOWAS's current chair is Nigeria, West Africa's military and economic superpower, which has vowed to take a firm line against coups that have proliferated across the region since 2020.