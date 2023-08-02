Drake and Meek Mill reconcile after eight-year feud, unite onstage in Pennsylvania

In a powerful display of reconciliation, Drake surprised fans during the Philadelphia stop of his It's All A Blur tour by walking out onstage with none other than Meek Mill. The move comes eight years after a feud erupted between the two musicians, making it Drake's most public addressing of their past issues.

Addressing the Pennsylvania crowd, Drake announced, "You see who I walked out with here, right? The last time I was in this building, me and him weren't getting along at the time."

Back in August 2016, the Philadelphia native took to Twitter to criticize his colleague, claiming that Drake "don't write his own raps!"

In response, Drake fired back with diss tracks like Charged Up and Back to Back, and Meek Mill countered with Wanna Know. The feud escalated, captivating the attention of the music world.

However, things seem to have changed significantly since then, with Drake and Mill reconciling and embracing each other's presence on stage. During the recent show, Drake expressed his gratitude, stating, "It means the most to me that I can come back to this city and show the growth as two men that we can come here tonight and represent Philadelphia together. So, I appreciate Meek walking me to the stage tonight; Philly, I appreciate you embracing me with open arms."

The two artists later collaborated on Going Bad for Meek Mill's album Championships, solidifying their newfound bond.