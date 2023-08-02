Dr Mohammad Faisal takes charge as Pakistan high commissioner to UK

The high commissioner was received by Kathryn Colvin CVO FCIL at the airport. — Pakistan High Commission London

Dr Mohammad Faisal assumed office as the High Commissioner of Pakistan to the United Kingdom (UK) more than a month after the British government consented to his appointment, an official statement said on Wednesday.



On his arrival at the airport, the high commissioner was received by Kathryn Colvin CVO FCIL, Special Representative of the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Pakistan High Commission London said in the statement.

“With rich experience of three decades in the Foreign Service of Pakistan, Dr Faisal is poised to contribute to the strengthening of bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UK,” it added.

The seasoned diplomat holds degrees of MBBS, MSc, LLM and Masters in Political Science.

He joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1995 and has held many positions at the headquarters, including deputy director, director general and spokesperson.

Dr Faisal's diplomatic assignments at Pakistan missions abroad include Dar-es-Salam, Brussels and Jeddah. Prior to coming to the UK, he was serving as the ambassador of Pakistan to Germany.

“As the new High Commissioner, Dr Faisal aims to further deepen and strengthen the historic relationship between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, building upon the strong bilateral relations existing between the two countries,” the official statement added.

In June this year, the UK government issued a formal diplomatic document for the appointment of the new high commissioner, who has replaced Muazzam Ahmad Khan.

Last Sunday, the British High Commissioner-designate to Pakistan arrived in Islamabad to take charge of her new position.

Jane arrived at an important time for UK-Pakistan relations, with a significant uplift in UK aid spending in Pakistan focused on strengthening climate resilience and reducing humanitarian risks.