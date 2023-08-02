 
menu menu menu

Canadian PM Trudeau, wife announce parting ways

By
Web Desk

|August 02, 2023

Canadas Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Trudeau walk outside Westminster Abbey ahead of Britains King Charles coronation ceremony, in London, Britain May 6, 2023. — Reuters
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Trudeau walk outside Westminster Abbey ahead of Britain's King Charles' coronation ceremony, in London, Britain May 6, 2023. — Reuters

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife have decided to part ways after 18 years of marriage, it emerged on Wednesday.

"Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate," Trudeau announced in an Instagram post.

"As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build," Trudeau and Grégoire Trudeau wrote in identical messages.

"For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy."

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, Trudeau and Grégoire have "signed a legal separation agreement".

"They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward," Trudeau's office said.

"They remain a close family and Sophie and the Prime Minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment. Both parents will be a constant presence in their children's lives and Canadians can expect to often see the family together. The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week."

Trudeau, 51, and Sophie, 48, were married in late May 2005. They have three children.

More From World:

Can Donald Trump be reelected despite being convicted?

Can Donald Trump be reelected despite being convicted?
Donald Trump uses indictment to garner support, blames it for US decline

Donald Trump uses indictment to garner support, blames it for US decline
Are western African countries considering intervening in Niger?

Are western African countries considering intervening in Niger?
Indian spy agencies accused of intimidating families of Sikhs living abroad

Indian spy agencies accused of intimidating families of Sikhs living abroad
Japanese guy dons $20,943 wolf costume to live childhood dream

Japanese guy dons $20,943 wolf costume to live childhood dream
What is Donald Trump's third indictment?

What is Donald Trump's third indictment?
Who is Special Counsel Jack Smith and why is he prosecuting Donald Trump?

Who is Special Counsel Jack Smith and why is he prosecuting Donald Trump?
Chinese children, teenagers to have smartphone usage restricted

Chinese children, teenagers to have smartphone usage restricted
World food prices to spike as Russian drones hit major Ukraine grain stores video

World food prices to spike as Russian drones hit major Ukraine grain stores